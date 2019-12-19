Home

Lula Myrtle Prince Hughes Dabaghian


1926 - 2019
Lula Myrtle Prince Hughes Dabaghian AWENDAW - Mrs. Lula Myrtle Prince Hughes Dabaghian, age 93, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at her home in Awendaw, SC. Mrs. Dabaghian was born on October 20, 1926 in Loris, SC, to the late Rufus Prince and the late Lula Gracie Wade Prince. Mrs. Dabaghian was a homemaker and attended Awendaw Baptist Church. Survivors include her two sons, Gilbert Craig Hughes and James "Eddie" Hughes both of Awendaw, SC; her two daughters, Wanda L. Holley of Goose Creek, SC, and Linda J. Hughes of Awendaw, SC; and many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-gradchildren. Mrs. Dabaghian was predeceased by her first husband, Howard Allen Hughes and her second husband, John Robert Dabaghian; son, Howard Glen Hughes; three daughters, Francis Lee Hughes, Mildred E. Rabon, and Peggy L. Cumbee; four brothers, Jack Prince, Paul Prince, J.R. Prince, and Tommy Prince; and two sisters, Wilma Prince Cox and Bonnie Lee. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Hardwick Memorial Chapel with Rev. Mack Hutson officiating. The family will receive friends at 1:00 PM until time of services on Sunday. Committal services will follow at Hardee Cemetery. Please sign Mrs. Dabaghian's online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at 843-756-7001 for further information. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 20, 2019
