Luther LaRoche Moncks Corner - Mr. Luther L. LaRoche of Moncks Corner, SC, passed away on July 2, 2020. His relatives and friends, those of his daughter Khalid LaRoche, parents Henry and Cynthia LaRoche, siblings: Cheryl, Henry Raymond, Lamar, and Lamont LaRoche, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends are invited to attend his Walk Through services on Sunday July 5, 2020, 6-8PM in the Funeral Home Chapel. ARRANGEMENTS BY NORTH AREA FUNERAL HOME 4784 GAYNOR AVE, N. CHAS, SC TELEPHONE (843)744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
