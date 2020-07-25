Lyle Blair Torrey, Jr. Charleston - LYLE BLAIR TORREY, JR, DIED TUESDAY, JULY 21st. He is the son of the late Grace Metzger and Lyle Blair Torrey. He is survived by his wife, Eugenia Martin Torrey, three children, Lyle Blair Torrey lll, Kimball Kraus, and Katherine Torrey, as well as several grandchildren, and great- grandchildren. Blair was born in 1932 in Detroit, Michigan, where his grandfather was a pioneer in the fledgling automotive industry. He spent most of his formative years on the island of Bermuda, where his parents originally had a home prior to World War ll. After moving to Connecticut, Blair graduated from the Hotchkiss School, and received his undergraduate degree from Princeton University. After graduation, he served in the U.S. Marines for four years. Upon completion of his service, he returned to the Hotchkiss School as an English teacher, coach, and mentor to generations of students who looked upon him as a man of nature, preserver of the environment, and champion of the individual. Blair impacted so many others in his lifetime of generosity, humor, and steadfastness. While teaching, he attended Middlebury College's Bread Loaf School of English where he received a Master's Degree in English in 1969. He spent forty years on his tree farm in mid-coast Maine, continually improving, replanting, building trails, and restocking streams. It is a tribute to him that the farm is in the National Trust and will never be developed. After retiring from Hotchkiss, Blair relocated to Charleston. He loved the lowcountry and spent his time golfing, fishing, kayaking, bird watching, and photographing wildlife. He was a devoted husband, a loving father, and a good friend to all who knew him. As Blair would say, "Carry on. We know you will". Memorial contributions can be made to St. Michael's Church, 71 Broad St., Charleston, S. C. There will be a private funeral service due to COVID-19, with a life celebration at a later date. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Downtown Chapel. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
