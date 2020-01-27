|
Lynn Crawford Morehouse, Sr. MURRELLS INLET, SC - Lynn Crawford Morehouse, Sr., age 90, of Murrells Inlet, SC, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 18, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Marilyn Miller Morehouse. Lynn was born on March 21, 1929, in Westwood, California. He was academically gifted at a young age and entered college at 16 years old. Lynn attended The University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee, where he played both football and basketball and served as president of his fraternity, Delta Tau Delta. At 20 years old, Lynn graduated from Sewanee with a bachelor's degree in Economics. During Lynn's junior year in college, he met the love of his life, Marilyn Goodman Miller, when he visited a classmate's hometown in Chillicothe, Ohio. Lynn and Marilyn were married on July 21, 1951, at Walnut Street United Methodist Church in Chillicothe. They began their lives as newlyweds in Miami, Florida, but eventually settled in South Carolina, where they raised six sons named Lynn, Jr., Brent, Daniel, Bruce, Kent and Douglas. Lynn was a successful businessman in the plumbing industry owning and operating wholesale warehouses in Florida and South Carolina. He was elected president of the Southern Wholesalers Association. Lynn also served on the Board of Trustees for The University of the South. He was honorably discharged as a First Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force. In his community, Lynn was president of the Kiwanis Club and a member of the Shriners. Throughout his life, Lynn was devout to his Christian faith. He served as Senior Warden of the Vestry at St. John's Episcopal Church in Florence, SC. Once he retired from the wholesale business, Lynn and Marilyn moved to Beaufort, SC. where they attended The Parish Church of St. Helena. In his retirement, Lynn was able to spend more time pursuing his hobbies which included: golfing, fishing, and traveling. Lynn and Marilyn traveled extensively with their friends. Some highlights included Canada, Ireland, and Costa Rica. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a trip aboard the Queen Elizabeth II from New York to London. Lynn is preceded in death by his great-grandsons, Nathan Morehouse Miller and Jai Thomas Morehouse; his brothers, Gary Owen Morehouse and Riley Lawson Morehouse; and his parents, Celia Martin and Ross Kent Morehouse. Lynn is survived in death by his wife, six sons, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. There will be a private funeral service for his family at St. Philips Church in Charleston, SC, on Tuesday, January 28, at 11:00 a.m. Lynn's ashes will be buried in Chillicothe, Ohio, at Grandview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the (www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org). Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 28, 2020