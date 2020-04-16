Home

Lynn Harris N. Charleston - Lynn Marie Harris, 56, of North Charleston, SC, passed away after a prolonged illness on April 13, 2020. She was born on July 30, 1963, in Sumter, SC, to James and Sara Bristow. Lynn is survived by her partner, Edward C. Browder III; sister, Laura Ann Marsh; brother, James Steven Bristow; and son, Brandon Lyle Lehman. Lynn was preceded in death by her parents, James and Sara Bristow; and brother, Michael McKinnon Bristow. Lynn enjoyed traveling, cruises, horses, dogs, Clemson football, gardening, reading, shopping, and watching her favorite TV series. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to L.E.A.R.N Horse Rescue or H.O.P.E Acres Rescue. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremation, 7113 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29406. 843-797-2222. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared and viewed at www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 17, 2020
