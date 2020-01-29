|
|
Lynn Stoddard Roes Summerville - Mary Lynn Stoddard Roes, widow of Jan Steven Roes, died Wednesday, January 29, 2020. She was born September 25, 1931 in East Orange, the daughter of Janice Townsend Jefferson and John Stoddard. She spent her early childhood in Short Hills, NJ and moved to Summerville in 1937. She attended the public schools of Summerville and graduated from Ashley Hall School in Charleston in 1949. She attended Children's Hospital Medical Center in Boston, MA, Pine Manor Junior College in Wellesley, MA. and Smith College in Northampton, MA. Lindy was a member of the Junior League of Charleston, the Huguenot Society and the Bloody Marys, a small group of Summerville women who meet monthly to share camaraderie, jokes and libations. She served on the boards of the Flowertown Players, Inc., and the Timrod Library and Literary Association and was secretary of the board of The Summerville Academy for many years. Blessed with a magnificent soprano voice, she sang in the choir of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Summerville for more than 50 years. She was a faithful member of St. Teresa's Chapter, an outreach group of the church, and was godmother to many children who have grown to adulthood. Although she had enduring family ties in the Northeast, Lindy was a classic Southern lady - full of strength and courage, grace and warmth and possessing a wonderful sense of humor. She played the piano and enjoyed music and the performing arts. She loved to entertain and was known as one of the best casserole makers in the Lowcountry. She was a lifelong reader and had an extensive library. She traveled to Europe many times and was especially fond of The Netherlands, which was the homeland of her husband. Surviving are two sons, Richmond Moore Luke, Jr. (AJ) of Randolph, NJ, and Allan Lindsay Luke II (Annette) of Columbia, SC; three brothers: Floyd Jefferson Stoddard of Woodland, WA; William L. Walker, Jr., (Libby) of Sullivan's Island, SC; and Duncan Carmichael Stoddard (Lolly) of Mystic, CT; three grandchildren: Catherine Lynn Luke of Brooklyn, NY; Claire Rose Luke of Washington, DC; Amy Stoddard Luke of Albany, NY; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, John Stoddard, Jr., a son, John Stoddard Luke, her parents and her husband. Memorial Services will be held Saturday morning, February 1, 2020 at St. Paul's Anglican Summerville Church at 11 o'clock. Reception will follow in the Atrium. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Timrod Library, 217 Central Avenue, Summerville, SC 29483. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home, 130 W. 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 30, 2020