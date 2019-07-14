Lynn Varnadore Whitner Summerville - Lynn Varnadore Whitner, 68, of Summerville, wife of Lyle R. Whitner, III, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Medical University of South Carolina. Family and friends are invited to attend a gathering on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at James A. Dyal Funeral Home from 1 o'clock until 2:30 o'clock followed by her Memorial Service at 2:30 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home Chapel. Mrs. Whitner was born on June 20, 1951 in Rock Hill, SC, daughter of the late Nell Belk Varnadore and Jack P. Varnadore of Summerville. Mrs. Whitner was an Office Manager with CBC Industries. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Medical University of South Carolina Surgical Trauma ICU, 169 Ashley Avenue, Charleston, SC 29425. Survivors, including her husband Lyle and father Jack, are one daughter: Jennifer Whitner Dowdy (Barry) of Tampa, FL, two grandchildren: Preston Lee Dowdy (Jade) of Tampa, FL and Madison Lynn Dowdy of Tampa, FL and one great-grandchild: Peyton Lee Dowdy. She was predeceased by one sister: Debra V. Mortensen. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 15, 2019