I had the pleasure, and the honor, of having Lyon as a colleague within The Citadel's Department of History. He was an exemplary officer, attorney, historian, teacher, Christian, and friend who brightened and enriched the lives of all who were fortunate to know him. He was, in the best sense of the term, an American patriot who left the world better than he found it. Vaya con Dios, mi amigo.

Nathan Moore