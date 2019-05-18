Lythea Chakeris Gatgounis Charleston - Lythea Chakeris Gatgounis, 82, of Charleston, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Saturday, May 18, 2019. Her funeral service will be held Monday, May 20, 2019 at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity, at 30 Race Street, at 1:00 p.m. EST. Interment shall follow at the St. Lawrence Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity with the funeral service to immediately follow. Lythea was born April 29, 1937 in Charleston, S.C., the second of five children born to the late John Chakeris and Anastasia Tsatsaronis Chakeris, Greek immigrants from the Greek city of Phocaea. Lythea was known for her indefatigable energy, constant loyalty, and peerless work ethic. Lythea graduated from the MUSC School of Pharmacy second in her class, as second Honor Graduate (she was second only to her older brother Themistocles "Themy" John Chakeris). In the era of her education, she was a pioneer of women's achievement, as one of the two women graduates of the MUSC School of Pharmacy, in a profession populated primarily by men at that time. Upon graduation at age 21, her dauntless drive and indefatigable energy found an outlet in her first business venture, her own pharmacy, which was a sterling success. Her "Corner Pharmacy" on the corner of Spring and Ashley Avenue served the Charleston community faithfully. Her business acumen, entrepreneurship, and vision did not end, however, with her self-started pharmacy. She later managed extensive real estate, all the while serving her family as a devoted, beloved Mother. A Renaissance woman of broad-based interests, she was a botanical pioneer who collected one of the largest begonia collections in the area. Her academic gifts culminated in a unique publication. Her pharmaceutical knowledge and love of the Greek culture vortexed in her authorship of a unique book, "The Greek Heritage Low Cholesterol Cookbook," which is still available on Amazon.com. All proceeds from her royalties she directed to charity. Undividedly loyal and unshakably devoted, she served her family, friends, and all who knew her. She has left a legacy without peer. May her memory be eternal. She is survived by her husband Dr. John George Gatgounis, M.D., Ph.D., and her four children, Rev. Dr. George John Gatgounis, Ph.D., Esq., Helen Gatgounis Ulmer (Gerald R. Ulmer), John John Gatgounis (Kristen Buongiovani Gatgounis), and Anastasia John Gatgounis, as well her surviving siblings, Eva Chakeris Henry, and Jimmy John Chakeris. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Daniel Arthur Ulmer, Ruslan Milling Ulmer, Mary Helen Gatgounis Churdar, and John David Churdar. Predeceased are her two siblings, her elder brother, Dr. Themistocles "Themy" John Chakeris, M.D., and her younger brother, Alex John Chakeris. Memorials and donations may be made in her honor to the building fund of the Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity at 30 Race Street, Charleston, S.C. Memorial messages and donations may be sent by visiting the Stuhr Funeral Home website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary