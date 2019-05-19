Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Greek Orthodox Church of The Holy Trinity
30 Race Street
Charleston, SC
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Greek Orthodox Church of The Holy Trinity
30 Race Street
Charleston, SC
Interment
Monday, May 20, 2019
St. Lawrence Cemetery
119 Broad Street
Charleston, SC
Lythea Chakeris Gatgounis


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lythea Chakeris Gatgounis Obituary
Lythea Chakeris Gatgounis Charleston - The funeral service for Lythea Chakeris Gatgounis will be held Monday, May 20, 2019 at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity, at 30 Race Street, at 1:00 p.m. Interment, St. Lawrence Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the church. Memorials and donations may be made in her honor to the building fund of the Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity at 30 Race Street, Charleston, SC 29403. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 20, 2019
