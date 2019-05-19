|
Lythea Chakeris Gatgounis Charleston - The funeral service for Lythea Chakeris Gatgounis will be held Monday, May 20, 2019 at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity, at 30 Race Street, at 1:00 p.m. Interment, St. Lawrence Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the church. Memorials and donations may be made in her honor to the building fund of the Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity at 30 Race Street, Charleston, SC 29403. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 20, 2019