Mabel Ford Coaxum Mt. Pleasant - Mrs. Mabel Ford Coaxum, 97, entered into eternal rest on Friday, November 8, 2019. Mrs. Coaxum was the mother of Albert (Denise) Coaxum, Fred (Delfane) Coaxum Sr., Rev. Dorine (Nathaniel) Fabor, Debra (Fred) Foreman, Caroline (Charles) Habersham, Michelle (Anthony) Coaxum, Mary Frances (John) DuPree and Tammy Coaxum. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.lowcountrymortuary.com. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date. Professional service provided by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, LLC, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405; (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 11, 2019