Mabel Gould SUMMERVILLE - Ms. Mabel Gould, daughter of the late Thelma Young and Andrew Gould, passed away on Aug 18, 2020. She was the mother of Julius Spann, Jr. (Doris), Wesley Spann, Margaret Brown (Kurt), Andrew (Savona), Rosa (Sheldon) and Elizabeth (Jeffrey) Spann, Henrietta Blakeney and Sharon Gould (Michael), her siblings; Frances Gould, Josephine Sams (Larger), Mary Berry (Vincent), Doretha Pender (David), Martha Brown and Nancy Gould, other relatives and friends are invited to attend a public walk through on Sunday, Aug 23, 2020 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. The funeral services is private. Arrangements by NORTH AREA FUNERAL HOME, 4784 Gaynor Ave, N. Chas, SC, telephone 843 744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston