1/
Mabel Gould
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mabel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mabel Gould SUMMERVILLE - Ms. Mabel Gould, daughter of the late Thelma Young and Andrew Gould, passed away on Aug 18, 2020. She was the mother of Julius Spann, Jr. (Doris), Wesley Spann, Margaret Brown (Kurt), Andrew (Savona), Rosa (Sheldon) and Elizabeth (Jeffrey) Spann, Henrietta Blakeney and Sharon Gould (Michael), her siblings; Frances Gould, Josephine Sams (Larger), Mary Berry (Vincent), Doretha Pender (David), Martha Brown and Nancy Gould, other relatives and friends are invited to attend a public walk through on Sunday, Aug 23, 2020 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. The funeral services is private. Arrangements by NORTH AREA FUNERAL HOME, 4784 Gaynor Ave, N. Chas, SC, telephone 843 744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
11:30 - 01:00 PM
North Area Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
North Area Funeral Home
4784 Gaynor Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-7511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by North Area Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved