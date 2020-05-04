Mabel Haynes Session Moncks Corner - Mrs. Mabel Haynes Session entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. A Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, May 6, 2020, 11:00 a.m., at St. James Cemetery, Highway 52, Moncks Corner, SC. She is survived by her children: Mrs. Joyce Session-Hargrove, Mr. Larry R. Session, Sr. and Ms. Brenda J. Session; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. James Session. Arrangements by GETHERS FUNERAL HOME, Moncks Corner, SC, (843)761-8519, www.gethersfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 4 to May 5, 2020.