Mabel Haynes Session
1922 - 2020
Mabel Haynes Session Moncks Corner - Mrs. Mabel Haynes Session entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. A Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, May 6, 2020, 11:00 a.m., at St. James Cemetery, Highway 52, Moncks Corner, SC. She is survived by her children: Mrs. Joyce Session-Hargrove, Mr. Larry R. Session, Sr. and Ms. Brenda J. Session; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. James Session. Arrangements by GETHERS FUNERAL HOME, Moncks Corner, SC, (843)761-8519, www.gethersfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
6
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. James Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Gethers Funeral Home
200 Grace Street
Moncks Corner, SC 29461
843-761-8519
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
April 30, 2020
I am so very sorry to hear of the passing of Mrs. Session. Please accept my condolences upon her homegoing.
Delores Perry
Acquaintance
