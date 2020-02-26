|
In Loving Memory Of MABEL "MAYBELL" MOORE June 12, 1925 ~ March 2, 2006 Genesis ~ Revelation Fourteen years have passed but the lessons you taught us still lives on: "If I can help someone as I travel along the way, then my living shall not have been in vain." In all the world we shall not find A heart so wonderfully kind, So soft a voice, so sweet a smile, An inspiration so worthwhile, A sympathy so sure, so deep, A love so beautiful to keep. Sadly missed by Kenny and Una, Relatives and Friends. Thanks for your very tough love! 5 Star General Of Discipline "She Would Rather Give Than Receive"
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 27, 2020