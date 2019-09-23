Mabel Tolliver JOHNS ISLAND - TOLLIVER, MABEL, 76, Entered into eternal rest on September 21, 2019, on Johns Island, SC. Funeral services celebrating the life of Mabel Tolliver will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Fielding Home for Funerals, 122 Logan Street, Charleston, SC. Viewing will be from 10:00a.m. until time of the service. Burial will be on Friday, September 27, 2019, at Maple Grove Cemetery, Hackensack, New Jersey. Benta's Funeral Home, 630 Saint Nicholas Avenue, New York, New York 10030 will be in charge of the service. Mabel Tolliver is survived by her brother, Rufus Brown; sister, Margie M. Clark (Bobby); nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. You may contact Fielding Home for Funerals at 843-722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 24, 2019