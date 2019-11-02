Mabel Walker Clark Summerville - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Mabel Walker Clark are invited to attend her funeral service on Monday, November 4, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at Greater St. James AME Church, 1831 Jedburg Road, Summerville, SC. Burial, Sheep Island Community Cemetery. Viewing will be Sunday from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at GETHERS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 200 Grace Street, Moncks Corner, SC, 843-761-8519, www.gethersfuneralhome.com, Survivors include: her children, Gladys Tucker, Alice Green (Sidney), Linda Clark (Ronal Manigault), Sylvia "Judy" Laribo (David), Valerie Owen (Cedric) and George Clark (Pamela); siblings, Leona Doiley, Rosena Butler, and Elease Davis (Herman); grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 3, 2019