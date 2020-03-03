Home

Carolina Funeral Home
7113 RIVERS AVE
North Charleston, SC 29406
(843) 797-2222
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carolina Funeral Home
7113 RIVERS AVE
North Charleston, SC 29406
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:00 AM
Carolina Funeral Home
7113 RIVERS AVE
North Charleston, SC 29406
View Map
Macario Lejarde Goose Creek - Macario Lejarde, age 92, of Goose Creek, SC, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, March 1, 2020. He was a wonderful and loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. He enjoyed working in the rice fields and loved to create and recite poetry (Poesia). He loved the Lord. He is survived by his sons: Melchor Lajarde, Romeo Lejarde (Baby), and Eduardo Legarde (Belen), Lejarde; daughters: Gloria Vergonio (Jerry), and Nora Dimarucut (Romy); son: Noel Lejarde (Beth); daughter: Fely Fernicol (Jun); sons: Fidel Lejarde and Mario Lejarde (Merriam); daughters: Haydee Lejarde, Marita Macaspac (Ronald), Gina Subang (Werson), and Edna Parker (Daryl); son: Alexander Lejarde (Rachel); and 50 plus grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raphael Lejarde and Eugenia Lugtu, and by his daughter, Paulita. The family is gratefully accepting flowers in honor of Mr. Lejarde. Funeral service will be at 9:00am on Saturday, March 7, 2020 in the Carolina Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Viewing time is from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday March 6, 2020 at the funeral home. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home, 7113 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29406. 843-797-2222. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be viewed and shared at www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 4, 2020
