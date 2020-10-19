Machelle Ann Spence-Scott SUMMERVILLE - Machelle Ann Spence-Scott, 71, of Summerville SC passed away on October 3, 2020 at home after a long battle with cancer. She was born February 15, 1949 to her parents Ralph and Dorothy (Thompson) Spence. She had a double master's degree in education. She was an educator for 37 years at Moniteau school district and a high school golf coach for a few years. A huge Steelers fan and dog lover, one of her favorite things would be watching the Steelers with her dog Skye lying beside her enjoying the game. She also loved to travel and learn the history of all her destinations. Her creativity was shown through her hands in sewing, quilting, knitting, baking and cooking. With friends she enjoyed going out to eat, beer tasting and wine tasting clubs. Surviving her are Beloved partner, Chuck Belhassen; Son, Eric J. McCool and his wife Teri McCool; Grandchildren, Hunter J. McCool, Alexandra J. Yutzy and Kara N. (Yutzy) Stahl; Great-grandson, Samuel J. Stahl; Brother, James Spence and his wife Debbie; Nephews, Timothy Spence and Christopher Spence; Aunt/Uncles, James and Marlene (Thompson) Davis; Cousins, Kelly and Jill (Davis) Burleson, Mark Davis, other numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Her Memorial service is being held at First Presbyterian Church in Moncks Corner on Friday October 23, 2020 at 11am. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the Cancer Society
