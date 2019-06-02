Mack Lavern Kinard EHRHARDT, SC- Mr. Mack Lavern Kinard, 86, of Ehrhardt, entered into rest Saturday, June 1, 2019, at The Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg. Born April 29, 1933, in Ulmer, South Carolina, he was a son of the late Hughesy Kinard and the late Sadie Priester Kinard. Mr. Kinard served our country faithfully in the South Carolina National Guard, having retired after thirty-one years of distinguished service as a First Sergeant. He was also employed at Savannah River Site (DuPont), where he retired after forty-one years as a Photo Lithographer Supervisor. He was a member of Ehrhardt Baptist Church, where he was active in many aspects of the church's work. At his church, he served many terms as a Deacon as well as Trustee, and had taught the Young Adults Sunday School Class. He was a true and avid Clemson Tigers fan. He will always be remembered for the love and devotion he possessed for his family, friends, and community. Surviving are: his wife of sixty-four years, Mrs. Mary Jo Barnes Kinard; two children, Donald "Donnie" Kinard his wife Jean of Jacksonville, Florida and Deborah "Debbie" Kinard Barrineau of Kiawah; four grandchildren, Jonathan, Jordan, and Joshua Kinard and Brooke Neal Hartman; two great-grandchildren, Hayden Hartman and Adeline Kinard; and a sister-in-law, Murdelle Varner of Walterboro. He was preceded in death by his three siblings, James Kinard, Ina Kinard Fail, and Lois Kinard Barnes. Flowers will be accepted, or for those that so desire, the family has requested that memorial contributions be directed in his memory to: Ehrhardt Baptist Church, Post Office Box 26, Ehrhardt, South Carolina 29081. Funeral services will be conducted 11 o'clock Tuesday morning, June 4, 2019, from Ehrhardt Baptist Church, 427 Allen Street, Ehrhardt. The Reverend Steven Johnson and The Reverend Kelly Shanks officiating. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Ehrhardt Cemetery, Mount Pleasant Road, Ehrhardt. The family will receive friends during a time of visitation this Monday evening from 6 o'clock until 8 o'clock at THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, EHRHARDT - BAMBERG CHAPEL, 2515 Lowcountry Highway, Ehrhardt, 803.267.1971. Visit our online registry at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 3, 2019