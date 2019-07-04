|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maddalynn Grimes.
North Charleston, SC
29406
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Carolina Funeral Home
7113 RIVERS AVE
North Charleston,
SC
29406
Service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Carolina Funeral Home
7113 RIVERS AVE
North Charleston,
SC
29406
Maddalynn Grimes N. Charleston - Maddalynn Joeann Grimes, age 5, of North Charleston, S.C., formerly of Linton, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019. She was born in Sullivan on July 1, 2013, the daughter of Matthew Grimes and Gabrielle Pattison. She was a happy little girl who loved to sing and dance. She just finished kindergarten at Eagle Nest Elementary School in North Charleston, S.C. She is survived by her mother, Gabrielle (Tony Jenkins) Pattison of North Charleston, S.C., maternal grandparents, Brandy and Jason Pattison of North Charleston, S.C., paternal grandparents, Barbara McKinley Evansville and Danny Grimes of Merom, maternal great-grandparents, Nancy and Larry Patterson of Linton, Delores and Steve Martin of Summerville, S.C., & James and Virginia Pattison of Memphis, IN, aunts and uncles, Kaila and Brandon VanWinkle, Autumn Brown, Shyane Lyday, Sommer Grimes, Colt Grimes, Santana Grimes, Brooke and Brian Thomas, William Patterson, Michael and Ali Patterson, Mary and Brandon Hogue, Jamie Pattison, & Shannon and Joe Stantz, and many cousins. She passed away with her father, Matthew Grimes and Jessica Krohn, and her best friend Isabella Pfingston, and was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Bruce McKinly. A visitation was held at Welch & Cornett Funeral Home in Linton, IN., on Maddy's birthday Monday, July 1, 2019, A funeral service was held that evening with Rev. Ben Biggs officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday morning, July 6, 2019, from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home, (7113 Rivers Avenue in North Charleston) with a funeral service following at 11:00 am at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Carolina Memorial Park. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.welchcornett.com. and at www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 5, 2019
