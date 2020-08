Madelyn Faress DiCorcia HOUSTON, TX - Madelyn Faress DiCorcia passed away peacefully on Tuesday, the 28th of July 2020, under the care of the doctors and nurses at Houston (Texas) Hospice. Madelyn was born in 1929 in Charleston, South Carolina where she lived until her marriage. She graduated from Memminger High School and attended the School of Nursing at St. Francis Xavier Infirmary prior to working for Dr. L. E. Jenkins of Charleston. Madelyn is predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Edward Thomas DiCorcia, whom she married in 1953 when he was attached to the staff of Commander Mine Force, U.S. Navy Atlantic Fleet. Ed admired Madelyn's natural beauty and southern charm; she was a gracious hostess with a flair for entertaining. He often credited her as an equal partner in his professional success as an oil industry executive. In 1982 she was honored to be the sponsor of the christening of the Exxon Maine in Boston Harbor. Although the family relocated as Ed's career advanced from New Jersey to Texas, New York and Illinois, when it was time for them to retire Madelyn was determined to call Houston home where she enjoyed many friends and neighbors; especially those she knew through the Point/Counterpoint Mary Maverick Forum and The Junior League of Houston. She is survived by her daughters, Jeanette DiCorcia of Houston, Suzanne DiCorcia Shelby and son-in-law, Jonathan Shelby of Madison, New Jersey; granddaughters, Jordan Shelby Nightingale and her husband, Andrew Nightingale, Hayley Hart Shelby, and Lauren Armstrong Shelby; her sister, Helen Faress Savard of Charleston; brother, Sidney Mikell Faress and his wife, Mary Lynn Faress of Hamilton, Georgia, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her son, Edward, Jr., in November 1977; her parents, Salma Kakatie Faress and Fred Mikell Faress, Sr.; her sister, Evelyn Faress Sadler and brother, Fred Mikell Faress, Jr., all of Charleston. The family will gather for a private interment at a later date at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Hanover, New Jersey. Please vist Mrs. DiCorcia's online memorial tribute page at GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with her family. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston