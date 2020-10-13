Madelyn Whitley Mt. Pleasant - Madelyn Ann Holmes Whitley, longtime resident of Mount Pleasant SC, died Monday October 12, 2020. The daughter of Mary M. McLoughlin and Thomas H. Holmes, she was born in Brooklyn New York in 1924, her father's family originally of Charleston, SC. Mrs. Whitley was an operator and clerk for both New York and New Jersey Bell Companies and a member of the Telephone Pioneers. Always kind and generous to family and friends, her contagious smile and stunning beauty will be forever remembered. As a young woman she spent summers helping to build the family country home in Millerton, New York, to which she would frequently return as an adult with her own family. All who knew her enjoyed her endless stories of love, adventure, and determination told with a grand sense of humor. She was the last of her generation in our family. Surviving are her two daughters, Diane Newman (Roger) and Susan Risler (Douglas), four grandchildren, Bryan F. Newman, Taylor H. Newman, Sarah H. Newman, and Christopher N. Ward. She was predeceased by her parents, her brother Thomas H. Holmes, Jr., her husbands Alex Smith, Clarence E. Stamper, William McGinley, and William Whitley, and grandson Mathew Ward. The family would like to give special thanks to all her wonderful caregivers over the past many months and to her many dear friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to two of her favorite charities: Wounded Warrior Project
A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 24th, 2:00 PM at McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation, 2501 Bees Ferry Road, Charleston, SC 29414.
