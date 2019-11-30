Madison James Simpson Charleston - Madison James Simpson, 55, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Terri Lynn Simpson entered into eternal rest Wednesday, November 27, 2019. His Memorial Service will be held Monday, December 2, 2019 in Cathedral of Praise, 3790 Ashley Phosphate Road at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. Madison was born April 24, 1964 in Hyannis, Massachusetts, son of Buddy Simpson and Louise Hurlbert Simpson. He was the owner and operator of Dent Xpress Automobile Repair. He was a member of Cathedral of Praise Church. He is survived by his wife, Terri Simpson of Charleston, SC; two daughters, Katie Iannace (Caldin Higgs) Greenville, SC and Jamie Iannace of Greenville, SC; two brothers, Tyrone Emery of Houlton, MA and Parrish Simpson of James Island, SC. He was preceded in death by a sister, Penny Simpson. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cathedral of Praise, 3790 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston, SC 29418. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 1, 2019