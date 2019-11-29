Madlyn L. White SUMMERVILLE - MADLYN L. WHITE, 86, peacefully passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Roper Hospice Cottage in Mount Pleasant, SC while surrounded by her family. Madlyn lived her life with a strong belief in God and always had a giving spirit with an unconditional love for her family. Madlyn devoted many years of her life educating those within the Charleston County School District, as well as a faithful Bible School Teacher. She is survived by three brothers, Charles A. Larkin (Roberta) of Norfolk, VA, William F. Larkin (Eleanor) of North Charleston, SC and Harry N. Larkin (Sylvia) of Summerville, SC. She was predeceased by her parents, James and Elizabeth Larkin, husband, Clyde Nathaniel White, Sr., son, Clyde Nathaniel White, Jr., sisters, Maeola Brockington and Thelma L. Vann-Brown, and she also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and loyal friends. A celebration of her life will be held at 11:00a.m. on Monday, December 02, 2019 at New Bethel Reformed Episcopal Church, 1941 Helm Avenue, North Charleston, SC, Bishop William J. White will be the Presiding Pastor. A moment of remembrance can be shared with the family and friends at the Chapel of Fielding Home for Funerals, 122 Logan Street, Charleston, SC on December 01, 2019 between 6:30p.m. and 7:30p.m. 843-722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens, Ashley Phosphate Road, N. Charleston, SC. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 30, 2019