Maggie Harris Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Maggie Mae Harris and those of her husband, the late Mr. John A. Harris, Jr.; those of her children, CW3 Sonya R. Clemons, Maurice (Lynette) Harris and the late John A. (Sharon Scott) Harris; and those of her siblings, Thelma (Terry) Smith and the late Lois (Frank) McFadden are invited to attend her celebration of life service on Friday, December 13, 2019, 11:00AM at Canaan Missionary Baptist Church, 1561 Mosstree Rd., N. Charleston, SC. Interment: Private. Mrs. Harris will repose this evening from 6:00PM - 8:00PM at the mortuary for an informal visitation.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 12, 2019