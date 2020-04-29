|
Marion Garner Mitchum, Jr. SUMMERVILLE - Marion Garner Mitchum, Jr., "Mickey" was born January 14, 1952. He died April 19, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marion Garner Mitchum and Lillian Ann Thornley He is survived by children, Marion Garner Mitchum, III of Summerville, SC, Monica Crystal Mitchum McGavran of Goose Creek, SC and Miranda Ann Mitchum of Moncks Corner, SC and sister, Sonia Mitchum Todd of St. Stephen, SC. He has several grandchildren, nieces, nephews and 2 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his former wife, Susette Whetsell Mitchum, Moncks Corner, SC. Marion was a former Captain of the City of North Charleston Fire Department. He loved fishing, taxidermy and hunting. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 30, 2020