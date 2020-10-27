MAJ Jerry Vernon Mauldin, US Army (Ret.) Summerville - MAJ Jerry Vernon Mauldin, US Army retired, 77, of Summerville passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at The Village of Summerville. James A Dyal Funeral Home requires masks and everyone to practice social distancing. Jerry Vernon Mauldin was born in Ridgely, TN on December 11, 1942. Second son to Orean Caston and Helen Louise Ring Mauldin. After his father's return from European theater of World War II, the family moved to Marion, AR. Jerry spent his youth working the family farm alongside his parents, uncles, aunts, cousins and two younger siblings Betty and Jimmy. Jerry graduated from Marion High School in 1960 then attended University of Arkansas where he perfected his billiards game. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1967 and went on to Officer Candidate School. Jerry was a veteran of the Vietnam War where he earned two Bronze Stars (one with a V designation) and a Purple Heart. Between two tours of duty in Vietnam, at Fort Benning, GA Jerry met his future wife, Evelyn Lawrence, a schoolteacher recently graduated from Auburn University. They were married later that year on August 9, 1969. In the 1970s, Jerry continued his Army career with posts at Fort Riley, KS, where son Mark was born on September 19, 1973, Findlay OH where daughter Meredith was born October 21, 1977 and Fort Knox, KY. He earned a Bachelor's Degree in History from Kansas State University. He was also active in community life on post and coached youth sports as Mark grew old enough to participate. Jerry's next assignment to West Germany in the 1980s allowed him to visit many historical sites from his studies at K State. He was especially happy to bring his parents and in-laws over and play tour guide for them across Europe. Upon return from West Germany, his next posts were Fort Bragg, NC and finally Charleston AFB, SC where he retired in 1988. Jerry earned a Master's degree in Information Systems Management from Webster University. He accepted an instructor position at Trident Technical College. Jerry excelled in multiple roles at TTC but he was most pleased guiding his students toward success until his retirement in 2012. In the 2000s, he became a grandfather and enjoyed following Mason and Markus in all of their athletic activities. Survived by his wife Evelyn: two children, Mark Mauldin (Kammy) of North Charleston and Meredith Mauldin of Summerville; two grandchildren: Mason Lewis (Marissa) of Jacksonville, NC and Markus Mauldin of North Charleston; two siblings: Betty Dusenbury (Mike) of Collierville, TN and Jimmy Mauldin (Rhoda) of Marion, AR; and four nieces: Leslie Mullis (Michael) of Memphis, TN, Sophie Mauldin of Starkville, MS, Amanda Lowe (Curtis) of Tucker, GA and Paige Lawrence of Warner Robbins, GA. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 11:00 to 1:00 at James A Dyal Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 1 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at a later date at Beaufort National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wreaths Across America (www.wreathsaccrossamerica.org
