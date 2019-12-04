Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home
2180 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
(843) 5722339
Resources
More Obituaries for Major Ret
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Major William Arnold Scharnitzky USMC Ret Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Major William Arnold Scharnitzky USMC Ret Jr. Obituary
Major William Arnold Scharnitzky, Jr., USMC (Ret.) Goose Creek - The funeral service with military honors for Major William Arnold Scharnitzky, Jr., CPA, USMC (Ret.) will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 at 10:00 am in the J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road, North Charleston, SC. The family will receive friends Thursday, December 5, 2019, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Interment will take place on Friday at Beaufort National Cemetery at 1:00 pm. Flowers will be accepted, or a memorial may be made in his name to Lutheran Homes of South Carolina Foundation, 300 Ministry Drive, Irmo, SC, 29063. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Major's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -