Malaina Adams Charleston - Mrs. Malaina Celeste Williams Adams, 41, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 in the presence of her family at Bon Secour St. Francis Hospital. The relatives of Mrs. Adams will celebrate her life at a private service on Monday, May 4, 2020 at The William M. Smith Memorial Chapel. She is survived by her husband, Mr. Damien L. Adams; children: Damien, Cheyenne, Ephraim, and India Adams; parents: Ms. Sarah D. Williams and John S. Williams; siblings: Johnetta W. Wilder (Anthony) and Johnnie S. Williams, III. Condolences may be sent to the funeral home at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Arrangements made by W.M, Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 1 to May 2, 2020.