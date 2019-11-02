In Loving Memory of MALANA NITERIA DEAS Feb. 11, 1999 - Nov. 3, 2018 "Gone one year, but not forgotten". If roses grow in Heaven Lord place them in Malana's arms and tell her they're from us. Tell her that we Love her and Miss her, and when she turns to smile, place a kiss on her cheek and hold it there for a while. Remembering Malana is so easy, we do it every day, but there's an ache within our hearts that will never go away. Your Loving Parents Richard & Melinda Deas
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 3, 2019