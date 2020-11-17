Malcolm Shabazz N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Malcolm Shabazz (aka George Lee Scott, Jr.) are invited to attend his Home-Going Services 11:00 AM, Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Payne Memorial Gardens, 2 Grimball Road, James Island, SC. A public viewing will be held Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Shabazz is survived by his wife, Latrice Scott; mother, Alma Scott; children, Demetrius Scott, Latersha Goss (Courtney), and Shamaia Brayboy; brothers, Reginald F. Scott, Sr. (Danielle), Cyrus Scott (Inez) and Carlton Scott (Tee); grandchildren, D'Ondre Goss, Brian Manigault, Christian Goss, Christina Goss and Tracey Grant, Jr.; aunt, Vernelle Gantlin; mother-in-law, Delores Goss; brother-in-law, Norman Sheares (Porsche); sisters-in-law, Theta Washington and Vinoda Goss; special daughter, Tamekia Townsend; special sisters, Amy German and Yvette Scott; close friend, Glendora Wright; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
