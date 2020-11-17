1/1
Malcolm Shabazz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Malcolm's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Malcolm Shabazz N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Malcolm Shabazz (aka George Lee Scott, Jr.) are invited to attend his Home-Going Services 11:00 AM, Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Payne Memorial Gardens, 2 Grimball Road, James Island, SC. A public viewing will be held Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Shabazz is survived by his wife, Latrice Scott; mother, Alma Scott; children, Demetrius Scott, Latersha Goss (Courtney), and Shamaia Brayboy; brothers, Reginald F. Scott, Sr. (Danielle), Cyrus Scott (Inez) and Carlton Scott (Tee); grandchildren, D'Ondre Goss, Brian Manigault, Christian Goss, Christina Goss and Tracey Grant, Jr.; aunt, Vernelle Gantlin; mother-in-law, Delores Goss; brother-in-law, Norman Sheares (Porsche); sisters-in-law, Theta Washington and Vinoda Goss; special daughter, Tamekia Townsend; special sisters, Amy German and Yvette Scott; close friend, Glendora Wright; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Murray's Mortuary
Send Flowers
NOV
19
Service
11:00 AM
Payne Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Murray's Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved