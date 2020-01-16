|
Mallory Varner Moncks Corner - The relatives and friends of Mr. Mallory Jermaine Varner are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service at 12:30 PM, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Calvary Church of God In Christ, 302 Jeffs Circle Goose Creek, SC. Interment will follow at Grove Hall UMC Church Cemetery, Goose Creek, SC. A public viewing will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 from 3:00 - 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Mallory Jermaine Varner was preceded in death by his father, the late Freddie Varner. He is survived by his mother, Greena Gail Pinckney, his children, Marquis Jermaine Varner and Jamia Michele Varner, siblings, Kobi Varner, Ashley Rene, Marcellus Tilly, Alyiah Mia Polite, Latoya Myers, his children's mother, Yevette Cook and a host of relatives and friends. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.aagloverfh.com. Services have entrusted to the Professional care of THE ALBERT A GLOVER FUNERAL HOME 113 Bryan St, Summerville SC 29484. (843) 871-1528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 17, 2020