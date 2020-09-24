Mamie B. Murray-Wright Edisto Island - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Mamie B. Murray-Wright are invited to attend her Graveside Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, September 26, 2020 at New First Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 1644 Highway 174, Edisto Island, SC. A public viewing will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the mortuary. Mrs. Murray-Wright is survived by her children, Leonard Fyall (Donnie), Joseph Fyall, Gracie B. Horne (Larry, Sr.), Josephine Reed, Sherry Rogers (Minister Gaylon, Sr.), Jeanette Brooks (Johnny, Sr.), Brenda Wright (Minister David, Sr.), Kathy Wright and Gail Horry (Kenneth) 21 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
