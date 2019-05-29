Mamie Scott CHARLESTON - Ms. Mamie "Julie" Scott 85, of Charleston, SC entered into eternal rest on May 26, 2019.The relatives and friends of Ms. Mamie "Julie" Scott, those of her children, Betty Scott, Cynthia Waddy, Sandra Magwood (Richard), Carolyn Gallashaw (Robert), Alfonso Scott (Sharon), Valerie Jones Lomax (Herbert), Geraldine Scott, Dale Scott, Shomonica Vazquez (Juan), Antoinett Williams (Joel) and the late Leroy Scott and Alb Scott, siblings Leola Meadows (Michael), Patricia Wilson (Alfred), Walter Meadows, Raul Meadows (Linda), Shirley Washington (Arthur), Rebecca Smalls (James), Walter Scott (Judy), William Scott, Jerome Scott, Jimmy Scott, Mary Scott, Annette Scott and late siblings Rosalee Jefferson, William Henry Scott, Anna Mae Brown, Nathaniel Meadows, Jr. and Elizabeth Meadows, nieces, nephews and a host of cousins are invited to attend her Home Going Service on Saturday, June 1, 2019 1 p.m. at Fielding Home For Funerals, 122 Logan Street, Charleston, SC 722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. Family and friends may pay their last respect to Ms. Scott on Friday at the funeral home from 3 to 6: p.m. and on Saturday at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until service time. Interment: Private. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 30, 2019