Manuel Foy, Jr. McClellanville, SC - Mr. Manuel Foy, Jr., 20, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Residence: McClellanville, SC. Mr. Foy is the son of Mrs. Letisha Lawrence (Donnie, Sr.) and Mr. Manuel Foy, Sr.; brother of Maliq, DJ, Jaden, Marquez, and Miracle; and the grandson of Mrs. Shirley Weathers (Rodney), Mr. Henry Simmons (Annabelle), and Mrs. Glenda Brandon. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com
