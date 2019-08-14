|
|
Marcelle L. McComas james island - Marcelle Langlois McComas, 91, of James Island, SC, widow of Jean William McComas, found eternal peace with God on August 1, 2019. Always gracious and kind, Marcelle was a devoted wife and mother, taking great pride in creating a loving home. She is survived by her only child, Claudette Coyer, two grandchildren, Darien Dommel and John Ruescher, three great-grandchildren, Preston, Liam and Charles and a nephew, Ronald Gilmartin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in memory of Marcelle on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Church of the Nativity, 1061 Folly Road, Charleston, SC 29412, at 10:00 am. Father S. Thomas Kingsley presiding. Interment at Dearborn Memorial Park, Poway, CA. will take place at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, James Island, 347 Folly Road, Charleston, SC 29412, (843) 614-8494. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 15, 2019