Marcellus L. Carter CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Mr. Marcellus L. (Donald) Carter those of his one daughter, late parents, Mr. Daniel and Mrs. Orry Carter; late sister and brother, Mrs. Vermell Alston (late Alexander) and Mr. Lorenzo Carter (late Thelma); nephew, Mr. Raymond Alston (Mary); Caregiver, Ms. Sarah Williams are invited to attend his Memorial Service on Saturday, January 4, 2020, 11 a.m. at Morris Brown A.M.E. Church, 13 Morris Street, Charleston, SC. Family and Friends may call Fielding Home For Funerals, 722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 3, 2020