Marcus Antwan Brown GOOSE CREEK - Mr. Marcus Antwan Brown, 41, of Goose Creek, entered into eternal rest on June 28, 2020. A public viewing will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 from 2:00p.m. to 5:00p.m. at 122 Logan Street, Charleston, SC. His Graveside Service will be PRIVATE. He is survived by his daughter, A'Maya Ohlig, parents, Mrs. Catherine Washington (Bryan) and Rev. Kelly Spann, Jr. (Senovia) and a host of other relatives and many friends. Arrangements by Fielding Home for Funerals, 122 Logan Street, 843-722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
