Margaret Aldema Mitchell Austin
1924 - 2020
Margaret Adelma Middaugh Austin N. Charleston - Margaret Adelma Middaugh Austin, 96, of North Charleston, SC, widow of Gaylord George Austin entered into eternal rest Sunday, November 22, 2020. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Northwoods Chapel. Margaret was born January 16, 1924 in Scio, NY, daughter of the late Ira R. Middaugh and Elsie Wixson Middaugh. She is survived by three daughters: Mary Austin Davis (Randy) of Charleston, SC, Ann Austin Padgett (Ron) of Cave Junction, OR, Nancy Austin Morris (Gil) of Lexington, SC; her son, John William Austin of Pawleys Island, SC; 14 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and sons, Michael Joseph Austin and David Gaylord Austin. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 www.stjude.org/donate and/or The ALS Association, PO Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
