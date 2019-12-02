Home

Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
Margaret Alice "Peg" Stull


1924 - 2019
Margaret Alice "Peg" Stull Hollywood, SC - Margaret Alice "Peg" Stull, age 95, died on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 in Hollywood, SC. Born in Luthersburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Hazel Wachob. She married John R. Stull of Chestnut Grove, PA in 1944 and he preceded her in death in 1994. Peg was an avid golfer and set course records in Pennsylvania and Florida. She was a club champion many times and the Johnstown, PA city champion several times. Her other passion was baseball, and she watched every Tampa Bay Rays game from April to October. She is survived by her brother, Lester of Luthersburg, two children: Jill (John) Crocker of Hollywood, SC and Jan (Edward) Obreza of Boulder, CO; two grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. The family would like to express their gratitude for the staff at the Benton House where she was a resident, and for Beverly, Mouse and Rhonda, her wonderful friends who cared so much for her. Memorials donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 3, 2019
