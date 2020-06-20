Margaret Ann Wolfe Charleston - Margaret "Ann" Ashhurst Wolfe, 74, of Charleston, South Carolina, wife of Joseph H. Wolfe, Jr., entered into eternal rest Thursday, June 18, 2020. Her services will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Downtown Chapel. Ann was born May 29, 1946 in Charleston, South Carolina, daughter of the late James Henry Ashhurst, Jr. and Margaret Ann Saulsbery Ashhurst. She graduated from Rivers High School with the class of 1964. Ann worked as a payroll technician for two years at Southern Bell and then at Ralph H. Johnson Medical Center where she retired after 30 years. She is survived by her husband, Joseph Hyder Wolfe, Jr. of Charleston, SC and her cat Wagener. Memorials may be made to Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Rd, North Charleston, SC 29406. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.