Margaret Ann Wolfe
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Ann Wolfe Charleston - Margaret "Ann" Ashhurst Wolfe, 74, of Charleston, South Carolina, wife of Joseph H. Wolfe, Jr., entered into eternal rest Thursday, June 18, 2020. Her services will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Downtown Chapel. Ann was born May 29, 1946 in Charleston, South Carolina, daughter of the late James Henry Ashhurst, Jr. and Margaret Ann Saulsbery Ashhurst. She graduated from Rivers High School with the class of 1964. Ann worked as a payroll technician for two years at Southern Bell and then at Ralph H. Johnson Medical Center where she retired after 30 years. She is survived by her husband, Joseph Hyder Wolfe, Jr. of Charleston, SC and her cat Wagener. Memorials may be made to Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Rd, North Charleston, SC 29406. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved