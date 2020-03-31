|
Margaret Anne Blanchard Durham, NC - Margaret Anne Blanchard, 80, of Durham, NC, wife of the late Ronald Dee Blanchard, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 at her residence. Due to the current circumstances all services will be private. Margaret was born on August 30, 1939 in Chicago, Illinois, daughter of the late Alfred and Rosemarie Kirste. She graduated from Main East High School in Park Ridge, IL. She worked for Singer Sewing Company in Chicago. She was a Navy wife who enjoyed raising her kids as a Homemaker. Margaret enjoyed knitting. She was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church. Survivors include: two children: David Paul Blanchard (Maureen) of Chicago, IL and Susan Rose Matayosian of Durham, NC; four grandchildren: Danny Blanchard, Jeffery Sperandeo (Angela), Kyle Sperandeo (Jasmine) and Cody Gignec; sister, Catherine Marie Kirste Burge of Lamesa, CA; and two nieces.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 1, 2020