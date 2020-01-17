|
|
Margaret Anne Smith Charleston - Margaret Anne Smith, 92, of Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest Thursday, January 16, 2020. The relatives and friends of Mr. and Mrs. Horace C. 'Buddy' Smith are invited to attend her Funeral Service 10:00 AM Monday, January 20, 2020 at Holy Spirit Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3075 Bees Ferry Road, Charleston. Interment will follow at Live Oak Memorial Gardens, 3093 Ashley River Road, Charleston. The family will receive friends between 3:00 and 5:00 PM Sunday at the James A. McAlister Funeral Home, 1620 Savannah Hwy., Charleston. Online Condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. Margaret was born September 20, 1927 in Charleston, SC to Ealy J. and Mary Ritter, the youngest of 5 children. She and her siblings were raised in Ritter, SC. Margaret and Buddy were married 71 years ago on October 14, 1948. They loved to travel with their many friends, and vacation at Folly Beach with their children and grandchildren. Her favorite pastime, however, was cooking her family's favorite meals which usually featured either okra soup with cornbread, meatloaf, macaroni pie, and rounding out the meal with her famous banana pudding. She was active in her church participating in weekly Bible study classes, various women's groups, and serving on the Altar Guild. Margaret is survived by her loving husband Buddy, daughters Kathie S. Lown (Mark) of Kennesaw, GA, and LeeAnne S. Ducker (Axel Reinert) of Charleston, SC; 3 grandchildren, Andrea C. Lown of Marietta, GA, Roger S. Ducker of Charleston, SC and Emily Ducker (Todd Turner) of Chicago, IL. She also has 3 great-grandchildren, Lilian, Edward and Jude Ducker of Moncks Corner, SC and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her 2 sisters and 2 brothers. The family would like to thank all of the doctors, nurses and home health assistants who gave their excellent care and warm hugs during Margaret's illnesses. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Margaret's name to Holy Spirit Evangelical Lutheran Church. Arrangements by James A. McAlister, (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 18, 2020