Services
James A McAlister Funeral Home
1620 Savannah Highway
Charleston, SC 29407
(843) 766-1365
For more information about
Margaret Smith
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Spirit Evangelical Lutheran Church
3075 Bees Ferry Road
Charleston, SC
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Live Oak Memorial Gardens
3093 Ashley River Road
Charleston, SC
View Map
Margaret Anne Smith


1927 - 2020
Margaret Anne Smith Obituary
Margaret Anne Smith Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. and Mrs. Horace C. 'Buddy' Smith are invited to attend her Funeral Service 10:00 AM Monday, January 20, 2020, at Holy Spirit Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3075 Bees Ferry Road, Charleston. Interment will follow at Live Oak Memorial Gardens, 3093 Ashley River Road, Charleston. The family will receive friends between 3:00 and 5:00 PM Sunday at the James A. McAlister Funeral Home, 1620 Savannah Hwy., Charleston. Online Condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Margaret's name to Holy Spirit Evangelical Lutheran Church. Arrangements by James A. McAlister, (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 19, 2020
