Margaret Boylin Sanders Charleston - Margaret Boylin Sanders, 90, of Charleston, SC widow of Capt. Edward Kendrick Sanders, USN, (Ret.) entered into eternal rest Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Her Funeral Service will be Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the graveside in Live Oak Memorial Gardens at 10:30 a.m. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR INC., WEST ASHLEY CHAPEL. Margaret was born March 2, 1929 in Nashville, Tennessee, daughter of the late Frank Boylin and Virginia Jackson Boylin. She was a graduate of Peabody College and a graduate of Belmont University where she received her masters degree. Margaret enjoyed the company of her friends and taking them to dinner. She loved helping others, especially her "adopted" family of neighbors. She is survived by her daughter, Sarah Kendrick Sanders, son, Edward K. Sanders, Jr. (Mary), daughter, Virginia Jackson Sanders; grandson, Joseph Parsons Sanders. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her brother John Boylin. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC, 29406. www.CharlestonAnimalSociety.org. Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 31, 2019