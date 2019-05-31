|
|
Margaret Boylin Sanders Charleston - The Funeral Service for Margaret Boylin Sanders will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the graveside in Live Oak Memorial Gardens at 10:30 a.m. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR INC., WEST ASHLEY CHAPEL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC, 29406. www.CharlestonAnimalSociety.org. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 1, 2019