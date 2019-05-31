Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Live Oak Memorial Gardens
3093 Ashley River Road
Charleston, SC
View Map
Interment
To be announced at a later date
Live Oak Memorial Gardens
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Sanders
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Boylin Sanders

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margaret Boylin Sanders Obituary
Margaret Boylin Sanders Charleston - The Funeral Service for Margaret Boylin Sanders will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the graveside in Live Oak Memorial Gardens at 10:30 a.m. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR INC., WEST ASHLEY CHAPEL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC, 29406. www.CharlestonAnimalSociety.org. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
Download Now