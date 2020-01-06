|
|
Margaret Braswell Griffin Greenville, SC - Margaret (Braswell) Griffin, 91, wife of the late Dr. Paul P. Griffin, passed away peacefully in her home on December 30, 2019. Margaret was born in Bethune, SC and was the daughter of the late Charles Edwin "C.E." and Ava (Ratliff) Braswell of Chesterfield, SC. Margaret graduated from Limestone College, where she was crowned May Queen. She then continued her education at the Bowman Gray School of Medicine at Wake Forest where she received her Medical Technology degree. She continued her career and later became a devoted homemaker. Margaret was an avid golfer and also enjoyed playing the piano, gardening, sewing and painting. She is survived by her children, Lisa Griffin Schatz (Robert) of Nashville, TN, Paul P Griffin, JR (Jean) of Brentwood, TN, Anne Griffin Shaw (Eric) of Greenville and Charles Christopher Griffin of Greenville and grandchildren; Douglas Schatz, Annie Schatz, Ryan Griffin, Gillian Shaw and Ashley Dunbar. In addition to her husband and parents, Margaret was predeceased by her brother, James Walker Braswell, Sr. A graveside service will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, McFarlan, NC. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to, Limestone College, 1115 College Drive, Gaffney, SC 29340-3799, www.limestone.edu/giving. Condolences may be left for the family by visiting: www.thomasmcafee.com. Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 7, 2020