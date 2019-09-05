|
Margaret Canady Adkins Charleston - Margaret Roberta (Skippy) Canady Adkins, widow of Warren Y. Adkins, Jr. MD,passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 3, 2019. The relatives and friends of Margaret C. Adkins are invited to attend her Funeral Service at 11:00 AM, Monday, September 9, 2019, at Asbury- St. James United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends between 10:00 and10:50 AM Monday at the church. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. Margaret was born August 15, 1939 in Charleston, SC, the daughter of Horace G. and Roberta Masters Canady. She took piano lessons at age eight and played classical piano and church Sunday school piano. Margaret graduated from Rivers High School as valedictorian and was a member of the National Honor Society as well as Student Council. She graduated from the University of South Carolina and was a member and President of Alpha Delta Pi Sorority. Margaret was also chairman of Women's Standards Committee and a member of their Student Council. She was elected to Phi Beta Kappa honorary society and Who's Who in American Universities and Colleges. Margaret graduated valedictorian and majored in history and economics and attended graduate school at the University of Florida. She obtained a Masters in Arts in Teaching from The Citadel and taught at James Island High School. Margaret was a mother of two wonderful children, Warren Y. Adkins, III and Stella Adkins Gadsden (Christopher). She was active with her husband's work at MUSC and was President of the Charleston County Medical Society Auxiliary. Margaret was instrumental in obtaining non-profit status for this organization. Shewas President of the SC Medical Association Auxiliary and she loved her husband's residents in ENT at MUSC and the staff of the department. Margaret was always devoted to helping children in their involvement at Porter-Gaud School. She is survived by her two children; her brother, Horace G. Canady (Macy); her nephew, James Bowman Canady; a brother-in-law, Clifford Cannon Adkins (Evelyn) and nieces, Carrie Elizabeth and Sarah-Coffey Adkins. Margaret enjoyed the company of her beloved cat, Happy, her beloved husband of 56 years as well as cooking and entertaining her family and friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Asbury-St James United Methodist Church, 754 Rutledge Avenue, Charleston, SC 29403. Arrangements by JAMES A. MCALISTER, Inc. (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 6, 2019