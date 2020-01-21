|
Margaret Casbeer Charleston - Margaret (Peggy) Terrell Casbeer, 84, beloved mother and wife of Lawrence Everett Casbeer, passed away peacefully on January 19, 2020. The relatives and friends of Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence E. Casbeer are invited to attend her Funeral Service at 1:00 PM, Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Essex Village Church of Christ,736 Savage Rd, Charleston. The burial will follow at Live Oak Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. Peggy is survived by her husband, Lawrence Everett Casbeer; their sons, David Casbeer, Dennis Casbeer, and Deron Casbeer; grandchildren, Toni Hellstrom, Shane Casbeer; her sister, Mildred Icet and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 5900 Core Road, Suite 504, North Charleston, SC 29406. Arrangements by JAMES A. MCALISTER, Inc. (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 22, 2020