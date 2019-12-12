|
Margaret Chisolm Mitchell CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Margaret Chisolm Mitchell, 99, of Charleston, SC are invited to attend her Home Going Celebration on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Green Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 36 Poinsett Street, Charleston, SC. Entombment in Jacksonboro, SC directed by SUBURBAN FUNERAL HOME, 2336 Meeting Street Road, North Charleston, SC. Phone 843-744-8761. There will be a walk through on this Friday evening, December 13, 2019 from 6-8 at the funeral home. She leaves to continue her legacy of service unto God; her daughters, Helen Young, Lithonia, GA, Josephine McClair, Charleston, SC and Martha Thorne (Roscoe), Lake Villa, IL; 14 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, 34 great-great-grandchildren; 2 special nieces, Daisy DeLardge, Bronx, NY and Wanda McNeil, Charleston, SC; numerous grand nieces and nephews; two daughters-in-law, Lydia Mitchell, Arlington, TX and Sheryl Mitchell, Johns Island, SC; dear cousin, Julie Mikels, and extended family, longtime friend Alma Mack and a wonderful church family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting our website www.riversfh or www.suburbanfh.com. Leroy Rivers, Manager, Rev. Michael Alston, Assistant Manager. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 13, 2019